POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Future of Jerusalem: UN Security Council meet on Trump's decision
01:57
World
Future of Jerusalem: UN Security Council meet on Trump's decision
The UN security council held an emergency meeting Friday to debate US President Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and move its embassy there from Tel Aviv. The US was isolated by the other 14 members of the council who rebuked it for its decision but the American ambassador defiantly attacked the united nations as doing more to damage peace in the middle east than advance it. Frank Ucciardo has more on the story from Washington Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 9, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?