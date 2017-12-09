POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Baghdad Cafe: Artists and residents find haven amid violence
01:34
World
Baghdad Cafe: Artists and residents find haven amid violence
Now, I have a story that's a little bit different. The news out of Iraq is usually about a bombing or sectarian violence. But there's another side, that people there want you to see. Yasin Eken reports on a special little cafe in Baghdad, that's trying to embody the people's spirit of survival. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 9, 2017
