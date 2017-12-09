POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestine: Days of Rage - Clashes in East Jerusalem
02:25
World
Palestine: Days of Rage - Clashes in East Jerusalem
For the 2nd day running there were confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli authorities in East Jerusalem. This part of the occupied territories is particularly sensitive as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and Israelis have shared the eastern city. Iolo Ap Dafydd reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 9, 2017
