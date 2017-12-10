December 10, 2017
02:08
02:08
More Videos
Palestine: Days of Rage - Arab League urges US to abandon Jerusalem move
The foreign ministers of Arab states have met in Cairo, to condemn the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. They've called it a dangerous violation of international law. And they say the move could spark violence across the Arab world. Denee Savoia reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos