World
California Wildfires: Firefighters battle against weather conditions
In the US, firefighters are slowly turning the tide against the six wildfires that swept through southern California this past week. But now forecasters are predicting more winds that could spread the flames again. TRT World's Frank Ucciardo reports.
December 10, 2017
