2017 Nobel Peace Prize: Nagasaki survivors fear return to nuclear arms
02:54
World
The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons will receive the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on Sunday. The last time a nuclear weapon was used was in Nagasaki, Japan during World War Two. Haruka Nuga takes a look at what the prize means for the ageing victims of that attack, as threats rise from North Korea. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 10, 2017
