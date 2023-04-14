World Share

How Exoskeletons Are Looking to Change Warfare and Healthcare

NexTech looks at a Turkish company that is preparing to take a leap in the world of exoskeletons. First conceived during the industrial revolution, these robotic suits have graced the big screen and are now moving on to the battlefield as well as hospitals and factory assembly lines. We look at how exoskeletons, a combination of mechanical precision and human ingenuity, is opening up endless opportunities in our daily lives.