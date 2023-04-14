POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dozens of Chibok girls still missing nine years after kidnapping
05:33
World
Dozens of Chibok girls still missing nine years after kidnapping
Its nine years to the day that 276 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram in northern Nigeria's Borno state. The Institute for Security Studies says around 40,000 people have been killed and 1.8 million have been displaced by the terror group since 2009. Yemi Adamolekun, executive director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, weighs in on the Chibok abductions. #Nigeria #Chibokgirls #kidnapping
April 14, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?