What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Dozens of Chibok girls still missing nine years after kidnapping

Its nine years to the day that 276 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram in northern Nigeria's Borno state. The Institute for Security Studies says around 40,000 people have been killed and 1.8 million have been displaced by the terror group since 2009. Yemi Adamolekun, executive director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, weighs in on the Chibok abductions. #Nigeria #Chibokgirls #kidnapping