POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How worried should we be about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence?
26:00
Politics
How worried should we be about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence?
The recent release of the newest version of ChatGPT has got some tech leaders worried it's all moving way too fast. Twitter CEO Elon Musk and thousands of others have signed an open letter calling for a six-month ban on the 'dangerous race' to make artificial intelligence as advanced as humans. Guest Nicolas Miailhe Co-Founder of The Future Society Signatory of the Open Letter ‘Pause Giant AI Experiments’ Alexandra Seymour Associate Fellow at CNAS Technology and National Security Program Alex Jenkins WA Data Science Innovation Hub Director
April 14, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?