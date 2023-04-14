Politics Share

How worried should we be about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence?

The recent release of the newest version of ChatGPT has got some tech leaders worried it's all moving way too fast. Twitter CEO Elon Musk and thousands of others have signed an open letter calling for a six-month ban on the 'dangerous race' to make artificial intelligence as advanced as humans. Guest Nicolas Miailhe Co-Founder of The Future Society Signatory of the Open Letter ‘Pause Giant AI Experiments’ Alexandra Seymour Associate Fellow at CNAS Technology and National Security Program Alex Jenkins WA Data Science Innovation Hub Director