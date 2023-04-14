POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukrainian troops cede parts of Bakhmut amid renewed offensive
Ukrainian troops cede parts of Bakhmut amid renewed offensive
Ukrainian troops have been forced to withdraw from parts of the eastern city of Bakhmut. That’s according to the daily 'British Intelligence' assessment of the situation in Ukraine. It says Russia’s attack on the besieged city has been 're-energised’ with more intense artillery bombardment and improved co-ordination between units. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
April 14, 2023
