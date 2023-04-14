April 14, 2023
01:32
Ukrainian troops cede parts of Bakhmut amid renewed offensive
Ukrainian troops have been forced to withdraw from parts of the eastern city of Bakhmut. That’s according to the daily 'British Intelligence' assessment of the situation in Ukraine. It says Russia’s attack on the besieged city has been 're-energised’ with more intense artillery bombardment and improved co-ordination between units. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
