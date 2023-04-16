POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
War in Ukraine, China relations on agenda in prelude to G7 summit
World
Foreign ministers from the G7 countries are meeting there today ahead of the G7 leaders summit next month. There's a lot to discuss: the war in Ukraine, relations with China and co-operation in the Indo-Pacific. G7 environment and climate ministers have already announced a target to end new plastic pollution in their countries by 2040. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
April 16, 2023
