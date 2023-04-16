POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least 56 civilians including three WFP staff killed in Sudan
In Sudan, both the army and the Rapid Support Forces have opened a temporary humanitarian corridor to allow the safe passage of those injured in the fighting, as well as people fleeing the conflict. On Sunday, three World Food Programme employees were also killed, in clashes in North Darfur and fighting between the military and a powerful paramilitary group rages on. In the capital Khartoum, at least 56 civilians were killed and 600 others wounded. All internet services have been blocked. The military now says dialogue is out of the question with the Rapid Support Forces, who claim to have taken over the airport, Sudan State TV headquarters and the presidential palace. The army denies those claims. And it has been conducting airstrikes against the group. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. #khartoum #sudan
April 16, 2023
