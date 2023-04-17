POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iranian court convicts 10 people over downing of plane in 2020
Iranian court convicts 10 people over downing of plane in 2020
A court in Iran has convicted ten officials, including a senior commander, for shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020. All ten were part of the missile defence team that brought down Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752, killing all 176 people onboard. Iranian authorities hope the prison sentences will close the case, but the victims' families say many questions remain unanswered. Shoaib Hasan explains.
April 17, 2023
