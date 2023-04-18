POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dominion Voting Systems sues Fox News for $1.6B for defamation
05:12
World
Dominion Voting Systems sues Fox News for $1.6B for defamation
One of the most anticipated defamation trials in recent US history has been put on hold. In the dock is 92-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his Fox News network. At stake is the channel's reputation and the strength of US libel law. In the other corner is Dominion Voting Systems which is seeking nearly $2B in damages. Constitutional law expert Bruce DelValle explains more about the case. #RupertMurdoch #Dominion #DefamationCase
April 18, 2023
