World Share

NATO nuclear conference convenes as global weapons testing escalates

Representatives from more than 50 nations are attending a NATO conference on arms control in Washington. It comes at a time of increasing concern over the escalation of nuclear testing around the globe. Hanna Sheles, director of security programs at Foreign Policy Council ‘Ukrainian Prism’ discusses how war has transformed NATO and its policy toward conflict. #nato #armscontrol #nuclearweapons