POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Race to collect arctic ice samples reveals shocking melting rate
02:10
World
Race to collect arctic ice samples reveals shocking melting rate
At the world's most northerly climate research station in the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard near the North Pole, scientists are racing to collect ice samples to better understand how the fastest-warming place on Earth is changing - and what that could mean for the planet's future. They have been shocked at just how fast the polar ice is melting and what that means for the world's climate. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
April 22, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?