Police probe starvation cult in Kenya after exhuming 73 bodies from forest
01:35
World
Police probe starvation cult in Kenya after exhuming 73 bodies from forest
The death toll in a suspected Kenyan starvation cult has now risen to 73. An investigation has uncovered a Christian church whose followers are believed to have starved themselves to death. They believed this would send them to heaven. The death toll could rise further as 112 people have been reported missing. The cult's leader was arrested following a tip-off. TRT World's Isabella Bull reports.
June 18, 2024
