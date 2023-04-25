POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Serbia's president Vucic congratulates Kosovo Serbs for boycotting local elections
02:13
World
Serbia's president Vucic congratulates Kosovo Serbs for boycotting local elections
Serbia's president Aleksandar Vucic has praised ethnic Serb voters in northern Kosovo for boycotting Sunday's local elections. It led to a record low turnout and the election of four new ethnic Albanian mayors. Like Vucic's government, many Serbs in Kosovo don't recognise the country they live in as an independent nation, rather still part of Serbia. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood, reports.
April 25, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?