World Share

Peter Singer says we’re living in a global moral crisis | The InnerView

Peter Singer is regarded by many as the world's most influential living philopher. His writings have helped inspire a shift in the way humanity understands morality within the dynamics of the modern world. Singer's work has been foundational for the emergence of the modern animal rights movement; his ideas about our ethical obligation to help others in extreme poverty have helped birth a social movement known as effective altruism, where people seek out the most effective ways to help others. Peter Singer speaks to The InnerView about the moral and ethical dilemmas facing humanity today, from extreme poverty to artificial intelligence, discussing the role we as individuals can play in addressing them.