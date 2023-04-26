POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tensions high as foreign nationals evacuated from Sudan
02:27
World
Tensions high as foreign nationals evacuated from Sudan
It's now more than a day since Sudan's army and the paramilitary group - Rapid Support Forces - agreed to another ceasefire, and the truce appears to be holding. This comes as the United Nations Security Council met to discuss the conflict, with calls for the warring generals to lay down their arms. But while the work to find a lasting peace continues, foreign nationals have been fleeing the fighting, and the first plane carrying Turkish evacuees has landed in Istanbul. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has more.
April 26, 2023
