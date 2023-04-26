POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish govt launches new environmentally friendly train line
01:24
World
Turkish govt launches new environmentally friendly train line
As the United Nations warns that the climate time bomb is ticking, Turkiye is one of the countries that's rushing to tackle the crisis by going green and making environmentally friendly investments. One of them is the high-speed train projects - which the country is inaugurating on Wednesday. It will cut the journey time from 12 hours to just 2 from the capital, Ankara to Sivas Province. TRT World's Kubra Akkoc had the opportunity to be one of the first-ever passengers and sent us this report. #highspeedtrain #ecofriendly #transportation
April 26, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?