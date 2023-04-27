World Share

Is Facial Recognition Technology a Blessing or a Curse?

Facial recognition technology could be a curse or a blessing. Chances are, if you ever walked in a crowded area in a major city, you have been recorded by some sort of closed circuit television. N, Those images, including your face are then uploaded to a facial recognition system. The technology to track faces is actually pretty old, dating back to at least the 1960s. But what’s different today is the explosion of high definition cameras, from CCTV systems to the phones in your pocket. Plus today’s computing power and the vast cloud networks that store, transfer and process the trillions of bytes of data, has made facial recognition technology even more valuable. Everything from law enforcement, safety at the workplace, to targeted advertising, our faces are becoming a treasure trove of information. But how will the world strike a balance between privacy and practical uses?