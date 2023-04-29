POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What's the point of cyberprotests?
What's the point of cyberprotests?
With the spread of social media, many people are resorting to digital platforms to express their feelings. As the number of users increases, so does the number of online campaigns. But do these campaigns ever succeed in reaching their goals? Is there some criteria needed for them to be effective? As easy as it is to express one's opinion, the root problem is often hard to solve. Hence the uncomfortable question: What's the point? Is cyberprotesting simply a means of releasing one's emotions?
April 29, 2023
