Moscow: Ukrainian strike killed four civilians in Bryansk region

Four people have been killed after a Ukrainian shelling attack on a village just over the border in Russia's Bryansk region on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, a drone strike by Kiev which caused a fire at a fuel storage facility in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, has now been extinguished. That's according the Russian installed governor there. Kiev also says they're in control of a key supply route into the besieged city of Bakhmut, described by both Kiev and Moscow as the 'road of life'. Sumeyye Ceylan reports.