World
Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Putin
Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Vladimir Putin after two drones were flown toward the Kremlin overnight. The Russian President was not in the building at the time of the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied that his country was involved while his other officials have accused Moscow of trickery. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
May 3, 2023
