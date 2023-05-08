POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Moscow prepares for Victory Day Parade amid security concerns
It comes as Russia prepares to stage its annual Victory Day parade on Red Square on Tuesday. Security is expected to be tight, after drones were intercepted over the Kremlin last week. Several regions across the country have already scaled-back events, amid concerns that they could be targeted. And in Moscow, fewer military personnel and less military hardware have been seen rehearsing for the parade, though residents want it to go ahead as always. Sena Saylan reports. #Victoryday #russia
May 8, 2023
