Russia launches fresh barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine

Russia has unleashed another wave of missiles and drones against towns and cities in Ukraine - it's fourth attack in just over a week. The strikes come just 24 hours before Russia marks its Victory Day commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany. Ukraine’s president said his country would from now on mark the historic victory on May 8th when the rest of Europe does. Meanwhile Ukrainian military sources say Russia is stepping up its attack on Bakhmut in an effort to take the town in time for Moscow’s celebration on Tuesday. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood has more