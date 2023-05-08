What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

401 killed in floods that hit two villages in eastern DRC

More than 400 people have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo after flooding and landslides caused by torrential rains that hit the eastern province of South Kivu. Nearly nine thousand people have been displaced since Friday bringing misery to thousands of families. Flooding in neighbouring Rwanda left 129 people dead last week, but the UN says the situation in Congo is much worse. Shoaib Hasan reports.