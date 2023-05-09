POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More than a dozen killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza
More than a dozen killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza
Israeli air strikes on Gaza have killed three senior members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement and 10 others, including several women and children, during an operation codenamed "Operation Shield and Arrow." The air strikes come as tensions mount between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza following the death of PIJ member Khader Adnan, who had been on a hunger strike in an Israeli prison. #Palestine #Gaza #Israel
May 9, 2023
