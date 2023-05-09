World Share

Vucic Vows To Disarm Serbia Following Two Mass Shootings Over Two Days

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced a one-month amnesty for people to turn in their illegal firearms. He also issued a two-year ban on new gun licenses following two mass shootings. Last week, a 13-year-old boy killed nine people, eight students and a security guard at a Belgrade-area elementary school with two pistols that belonged to his father. Just a day later, a 21-year-old gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 others about 80 kilometres from Belgrade, reportedly using illegally obtained firearms. Though Serbia has the third-highest rate of civilian gun ownership in the world, it does have strong gun laws and mass shootings are quite rare. The deadly shootings have sent strong shockwaves across the region. Especially in Montenegro as it shares third place with its neighbour Serbia- just behind the US and Yemen- on the list of countries with the most firearms per capita. The attack has prompted Montenegrin officials to look closer at its own gun problem and they have already started to impose measures to cope with rising peer violence in the country. Mirjana Miladinovic reports from Podgorica. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World's programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.