Jury rules that Trump committed sexual abuse against E Jean Carroll.
01:51
World
Jury rules that Trump committed sexual abuse against E Jean Carroll.
A New York jury has found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing a woman named E Jean Carroll in a department store in the 1990s, then later defaming her. Trump did not appear in court to defend himself during the trial, and lashed out on social media after the decision, calling it "the greatest witchhunt of all time." Frank Ucciardo has the latest from New York. #trump #abuse
May 10, 2023
