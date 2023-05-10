POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Split escalates between Wagner Group and Russian military
Ukrainian military sources say their forces have inflicted heavy losses in a counter-attack on a Russian brigade in Bakhmut. The town has been at the centre of months of bitter street fighting with Ukraine hanging on to just a few western districts. Kiev claims the counter-attack against Russia's 72 Brigade re-took a corridor of territory more than three kilometres deep. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
May 10, 2023
