Pakistan court rules former PM Imran Khan can be held for questioning for eight days

StratusPakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges a day after his arrest sparked nationwide protests. Hundreds of people have been arrested and at least five people have died in the violence. Khan's arrest has escalated tensions, the army has warned that further violence against the state or its institutions will be met with full force. Kamran Yousaf reports from Islamabad.