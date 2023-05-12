World Share

Midnight change to US migrant rules sows border confusion

Tens of thousands of migrants are headed toward the US-Mexico border as Washington officially lifts its covid-era ban on asylum seekers, known as Title 42. It was enacted by the Trump Administration in 2020, and Republicans say it has helped secure the southern border. But Title 42 only resulted in a record number of migrants attempting to cross illegally. Now, with understaffed border patrol and not enough immigration judges, the White House says Congress needs a new approach to cope with the incoming surge. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.