Türkiye’s Air Strategy – More Homegrown Hardware and Options

NexTech visits one of Türkiye’s leading defence companies, TUSAS to profile its latest drones and helicopters. With its new unmanned drone ANKA-3 and heavy class helicopter the ATAK2, the company is looking to get a jump start when it comes to the world’s next generation aerospace hardware. This comes at a time where Turkiye is already on path towards developing more technology at home as it aims to rely more on itself rather than other countries, especially after the outbreak of numerous conflicts and the scrapping of previous defence deals.