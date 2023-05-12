POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Confusion at US-Mexico border as COVID-19 era rules expire
02:59
World
Confusion at US-Mexico border as COVID-19 era rules expire
The United States government says it hasn't seen a rise in illegal crossings at the Mexico border, after COVID-19 era restrictions ended on Friday. Dozens of migrants have lined up at the border, as they wait to cross into El Paso, Texas. The law - known as Title 42 - had blocked migrants crossing into the US before they could apply for asylum. US President Joe Biden replaced the order with new regulations that are meant to deter illegal crossings. In the past week, thousands of migrants scrambled to the border before Title 42 expired. Around 1,500 troops have been deployed to the border in anticipation of a likely influx of people. Alexandra Ribe, immigration attorney at Murray Osorio, PLLC and a professor of law at Georgetown Law School , is talking about if this will change to policy result in a more orderly system of managing the flow of migrants. She also talked about if misinformation could lead to many more people flooding the borders and the possible reaction of Biden administration to those who make repeated attempts.
May 12, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?