UK to send 'hundreds' of air-defence missiles and drones to Kiev
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continued his whistle stop tour of European allies by meeting UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The UK has been one of Kievs closest military supporters and on Monday promised another package of air defence missiles, new long range attack drones and training for pilots. President Zelesnkyy said he wants to create a coalition of countries willing to give him fighter jets and said his spring counter-attack needs a little more time to prepare. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
May 15, 2023
