Erdoğan to Face Kılıçdaroğlu in May 28th Presidential Run-Off
24:37
World
It was a record turnout for Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections. But after more than 55 million votes were cast, no candidate passed the 50% threshold in the first round, setting the stage for a run-off scheduled for May 28. The record number of voters coincided with several new political parties entering the race for the first time. The People's alliance led by the ruling AK party is set to maintain its majority, as the country waits anxiously for the presidential run-off later this month. Guests: Helin Sari Ertem- Associate Professor at Medeniyet University Vehbi Baysan- Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University Valeria Giannotta- Director of CeSPI's Observatory on Türkiye
May 16, 2023
