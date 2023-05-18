POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli nationalists march to celebrate illegal 1967 occupation
02:55
World
Israeli nationalists march to celebrate illegal 1967 occupation
Thousands of Israeli nationalists have been marching through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City. The event is set to spark fresh tensions with Palestinians who say it's a highly provocative act. Several far-right policians, including Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, have joined the annual procession, which marks the illegal capture of Occupied East Jerusalem in 1967. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports.
May 18, 2023
