Black Sea Grain Deal Extended and Chinese Envoy Visits Ukraine
12:43
World
With just days left to expire, mediation efforts led by the UN and Turkiye helped secure another two-month extension for the landmark Black Sea grain deal between Ukraine and Russia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement on Tuesday, when the latest ship departed from a Ukrainian port. The pact was first signed in July 2022 allowing Ukrainian ships to export grain and fertilisers from their Black Sea ports, after being trapped for months due to a blockade by Russia. The UN said more than 30 million tonnes of grain have so far been exported from Ukraine under the deal. Guests: Xin Zhang Associate Professor at East China Normal University Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti Senior Research Fellow at ISPI
May 19, 2023
