POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends summit in Jeddah
02:41
World
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends summit in Jeddah
The leader of the Syrian regime Bashar Al Assad has attended the Arab League summit in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. For 12 years Assad was considered a pariah on the international stage for his continued crackdown on the Syrian opposition. Also at the meeting was Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His aim was to enhance relations with the Arab countries. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has the details.
May 19, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?