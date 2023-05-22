May 22, 2023
02:03
Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in Balata refugee camp
At least three Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in a refugee camp in the Occupied West Bank - that's according to the Palestinian health ministry. Local news agencies say Israeli forces conducted a large scale raid on the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus. It follows a visit by Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al Aqsa mosque compound on Sunday, which was described as 'a blatant attack on the holy site.' by the Palestinian president's spokesperson. Sumeyye Ceylan has more.
