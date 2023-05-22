POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Capture of Bakhmut still disputed amid incursion on Belgorod
Capture of Bakhmut still disputed amid incursion on Belgorod
Ukraine says it's forces are still holding on to part of the eastern city of Bakhmut even after Russia's Wagner group and officials in Moscow claimed to have seized the eastern city. But Kyiv has admitted that their troops latest advance on the embattled city has slowed. The struggle for Bakhmut has been going on for months with both sides seeing its control as being more of a symbolic victory. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
May 22, 2023
