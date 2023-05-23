POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Belgorod officials say Ukrainian armed group crossed into region
The east remains the main battleground in Ukraine, but with the fighting also taking place in Russian territory.&nbsp;&nbsp;As Moscow and Kiev dispute the fate of the city of Bakhmut, a few hundred kilometres away, on the other side of the border, local forces have been dealing with an armed incursion into the Russian region of Belgorod. The governor says several drones also struck the area, but without casualties. The Kremlin says it has now pushed back the group and destroyed it. Daniel Padwick reports.
May 23, 2023
