POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Moscow: We will respond to future incursions 'extremely harshly'
02:34
World
Moscow: We will respond to future incursions 'extremely harshly'
One of Russia's most modern warships has narrowly avoided being blown up in the Black Sea. Pictures of the incident have just been released by Moscow and come at the same time as Russian defence officials revealed more details of the recent incident where an anti-Kremlin group staged a cross border raid from Ukraine. They say 70 of the attackers were killed after several days of fighting in Russia's Belgorod region. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
May 24, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?