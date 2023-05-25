POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kurdish citizen recalls difficulties faced by Kurds in Türkiye during the 90s
02:14
World
Kurdish citizen recalls difficulties faced by Kurds in Türkiye during the 90s
‘Someone learns that you’re Kurdish or Zaza, you’re treated as a second-class citizen’ Sabri Bagis, a 54-year-old Turkish citizen of Kurdish and Zaza descent, wasn’t allowed to speak his mother tongue and practice his own culture in Türkiye in the 90s. He recalls the discrimination he faced and changes that have taken place since the 1990s, saying that the present time is a turning point.
May 25, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?