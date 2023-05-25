POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Wagner group starts withdrawing units from Bakhmut
02:08
World
Wagner group starts withdrawing units from Bakhmut
In Ukraine, Wagner Mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has been filmed telling his fighters to start withdrawing from the occupied city of Bakhmut. Prigozhin said he is handing it over to regular Russian forces having claimed it was his organisation which took it from Ukraine. He has frequently criticised the Russian Ministry of Defence for not supporting his fighters. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
May 25, 2023
