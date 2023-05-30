POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO peacekeepers injured in clashes with Serb protesters
02:29
World
NATO peacekeepers injured in clashes with Serb protesters
NATO has deployed extra peacekeepers to Kosovo, after violent clashes with ethnic Serbians in the north of the country injured 30 troops. The latest outbreak of unrest centres around the election of ethnic Albanians as local mayors - in predominately Serbian neighbourhoods. The European Union's foreign policy chief has urged both Pristina and Belgrade to de-escalate the situation. Melinda Nucifora reports.
May 30, 2023
