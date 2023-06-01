POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US House passes debt ceiling bill, sends it to Senate
US House passes debt ceiling bill, sends it to Senate
Days before the world's biggest economy was due to start defaulting on its debt, the US House of Representatives has approved a deal to allow the American government to borrow more money. US national debt stands at 31.4 trillion dollars, roughly double the entire European Union's annual GDP. The ability to service that debt is one of the cornerstones of the global economy. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest from Washington DC.
June 1, 2023
