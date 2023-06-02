World Share

US issues new sanctions on warring sides violating ceasefire

The US is imposing sanctions against Sudan's warring sides, blaming them for the collapse of US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire efforts. For nearly seven weeks, Khartoum and other parts of Sudan have been in the grips of a violent power struggle between the army and the para-military Rapid Support Forces. Fighting continues days after the two sides agreed to a five-day ceasefire, to allow essential aid deliveries. Ahmad Al shehabi has more.